In his final round at the RBC Heritage, Chesson Hadley hit 10 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Hadley finished his round tied for 59th at 8 under; Dylan Frittelli is in 1st at 17 under; Justin Thomas and Ryan Palmer are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Harris English, Carlos Ortiz, Tyrrell Hatton, Ian Poulter, Bryson DeChambeau, Webb Simpson, Abraham Ancer, and Daniel Berger are tied for 4th at 15 under.

On the par-4 first, Hadley's 139 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hadley to 1 under for the round.

After a 258 yard drive on the 502-yard par-5 second, Hadley chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hadley to 2 under for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Hadley his second shot was a drop and his approach went 130 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the 549-yard par-5 fifth, Hadley got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Hadley to 1 over for the round.

Hadley got a bogey on the 451-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hadley to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 373-yard par-4 13th hole, Hadley had a 123 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hadley to even for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Hadley's 120 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hadley to 1 under for the round.

On the 174-yard par-3 17th, Hadley hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Hadley at even-par for the round.