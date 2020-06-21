Charl Schwartzel hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the RBC Heritage, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish.

After hitting his tee shot into fairway bunker, Charl Schwartzel hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 second. This moved Charl Schwartzel to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Schwartzel hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 419-yard par-4 sixth. This moved Schwartzel to even for the round.

On the 473-yard par-4 eighth, Schwartzel had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schwartzel to 1 over for the round.

Schwartzel got a bogey on the 451-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schwartzel to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 436-yard par-4 11th hole, Schwartzel had a 190 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Schwartzel to 1 over for the round.

On the 373-yard par-4 13th hole, Schwartzel reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schwartzel to even-par for the round.

On the 588-yard par-5 15th, Schwartzel had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Schwartzel to 1 under for the round.

On the 434-yard par-4 16th hole, Schwartzel reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schwartzel to 2 under for the round.