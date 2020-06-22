-
Carlos Ortiz shoots 2-over 73 in round four of the RBC Heritage
June 21, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Carlos Ortiz gets up-and-down from bunker for birdie at RBC Heritage
In the final round of the 2020 RBC Heritage, Carlos Ortiz gets up-and-down from a greenside bunker to make birdie at the par-5 2nd hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
In his final round at the RBC Heritage, Carlos Ortiz hit 12 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 12 under for the tournament. Ortiz finished his day tied for 33rd at 12 under; Webb Simpson is in 1st at 22 under; Abraham Ancer is in 2nd at 21 under; and Tyrrell Hatton and Daniel Berger are tied for 3rd at 20 under.
On the 502-yard par-5 second hole, Ortiz reached the green in 3 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ortiz to 1 under for the round.
On the 549-yard par-5 fifth hole, Ortiz reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ortiz to 1 under for the round.
Ortiz got a bogey on the 430-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Ortiz to even-par for the round.
Ortiz tee shot went 161 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Ortiz to 1 over for the round.
On the 174-yard par-3 17th, Ortiz's his second shot went 21 yards to the fringe and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
