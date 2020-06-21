-
-
C.T. Pan shoots 2-under 69 in round four of the RBC Heritage
-
June 21, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 21, 2020
-
Highlights
C.T. Pan makes birdie on No. 17 in Round 2 at RBC Heritage
In the second round of the 2020 RBC Heritage, C.T. Pan makes birdie on the par-3 17th hole.
In his final round at the RBC Heritage, C.T. Pan hit 12 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 under for the tournament.
On the 549-yard par-5 fifth hole, Pan reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pan to 2 under for the round.
On the 419-yard par-4 sixth hole, Pan reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Pan to 3 under for the round.
Pan got a bogey on the 332-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Pan to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 11th, Pan's 172 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Pan to 3 under for the round.
On the 192-yard par-3 14th, Pan tee shot went 181 yards to the left side of the fairway, his second shot went 21 yards to the fringe, his third shot was a drop, and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he 1 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
On the 434-yard par-4 16th hole, Pan reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pan to 2 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.