Bubba Watson delivers a bogey-free 6-under 65 in the fourth at the RBC Heritage
June 21, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Bubba Watson birdies No. 18 in Round 4 at RBC Heritage
In the final round of the 2020 RBC Heritage, Bubba Watson makes birdie on the par-4 18th hole.
Bubba Watson hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the RBC Heritage, and finished the round bogey free. Watson finished his round tied for 50th at 9 under; Tyrrell Hatton, Abraham Ancer, Ryan Palmer, and Webb Simpson are tied for 1st at 15 under; Carlos Ortiz, Daniel Berger, and Joel Dahmen are tied for 5th at 14 under; and Michael Thompson, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Joaquin Niemann, Erik van Rooyen, Ian Poulter, Sergio Garcia, Corey Conners, and Chris Stroud are tied for 8th at 13 under.
On the par-5 second, Bubba Watson's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bubba Watson to 1 under for the round.
On the 469-yard par-4 third hole, Watson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Watson to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 473-yard par-4 eighth hole, Watson had a 182 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Watson to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 11th, Watson's 137 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Watson to 4 under for the round.
On the 588-yard par-5 15th, Watson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Watson to 5 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 472-yard par-4 18th hole, Watson had a 174 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Watson to 6 under for the round.
