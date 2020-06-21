-
Bryson DeChambeau shoots 5-under 66 in round four of the RBC Heritage
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Bryson DeChambeau birdies No. 2 at RBC Heritage
In the final round of the 2020 RBC Heritage, Bryson DeChambeau lands his 77-yard third 7 feet from the cup at the par-5 2nd hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
Bryson DeChambeau hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at 17 under for the tournament. DeChambeau finished his round tied for 6th at 17 under with Dylan Frittelli, Justin Thomas, Webb Simpson, Daniel Berger, and J.T. Poston; Tyrrell Hatton and Abraham Ancer are tied for 1st at 19 under; and Joaquin Niemann, Michael Thompson, and Brooks Koepka are tied for 3rd at 18 under.
On the 549-yard par-5 fifth, DeChambeau had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved DeChambeau to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 373-yard par-4 13th hole, DeChambeau had a 121 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved DeChambeau to 4 under for the round.
On the 192-yard par-3 14th, DeChambeau's tee shot went 188 yards to the right rough and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.
On the 588-yard par-5 15th hole, DeChambeau reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved DeChambeau to 4 under for the round.
At the 174-yard par-3 17th, DeChambeau hit a tee shot 181 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved DeChambeau to 5 under for the round.
