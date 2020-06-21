In his final round at the RBC Heritage, Brooks Koepka hit 12 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 18 under for the tournament. Koepka finished his round tied for 3rd at 18 under with Joaquin Niemann, Webb Simpson, and Michael Thompson; Tyrrell Hatton and Abraham Ancer are tied for 1st at 19 under; and Ian Poulter, Bryson DeChambeau, Dylan Frittelli, Justin Thomas, Daniel Berger, and J.T. Poston are tied for 7th at 17 under.

On the 502-yard par-5 second hole, Koepka reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Koepka to 1 under for the round.

Koepka got a bogey on the 469-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Koepka to even-par for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Koepka's tee shot went 184 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

At the 332-yard par-4 ninth, Koepka had a 330-yard drive to the green. Leaving himself a 4-foot putt for eagle, which he converted. This moved Koepka to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Koepka's 151 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Koepka to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 436-yard par-4 11th hole, Koepka had a 147 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Koepka to 5 under for the round.

On the 434-yard par-4 16th hole, Koepka reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Koepka to 6 under for the round.