  • Brooks Koepka shoots 6-under 65 in round four of the RBC Heritage

  • In the final round of the 2020 RBC Heritage, Brooks Koepka drains a 22-foot putt to make birdie at the par-4 16th hole.
    Highlights

    Brooks Koepka sinks 22-foot birdie putt at RBC Heritage

    In the final round of the 2020 RBC Heritage, Brooks Koepka drains a 22-foot putt to make birdie at the par-4 16th hole.