In his final round at the RBC Heritage, Brice Garnett hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 15 under for the tournament. Garnett finished his round tied for 17th at 15 under; Tyrrell Hatton, Abraham Ancer, and Webb Simpson are tied for 1st at 19 under; Joaquin Niemann, Michael Thompson, and Brooks Koepka are tied for 4th at 18 under; and Ian Poulter, Sergio Garcia, Bryson DeChambeau, Ryan Palmer, Dylan Frittelli, Justin Thomas, Daniel Berger, and J.T. Poston are tied for 7th at 17 under.

On the 410-yard par-4 first hole, Garnett reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Garnett to 1 under for the round.

After a 296 yard drive on the 549-yard par-5 fifth, Garnett chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Garnett to 2 under for the round.

At the 419-yard par-4 sixth, Garnett's tee shot went 302 yards to the native area, his second shot went 69 yards to the left rough, and his approach went 76 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved Garnett to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Garnett's 175 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Garnett to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 451-yard par-4 10th hole, Garnett had a 177 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Garnett to 3 under for the round.

On the 373-yard par-4 13th hole, Garnett reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Garnett to 4 under for the round.

On the 174-yard par-3 17th, Garnett's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.