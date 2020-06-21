In his final round at the RBC Heritage, Brian Stuard hit 14 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 under for the tournament.

After a 274 yard drive on the 502-yard par-5 second, Stuard chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Stuard to 1 under for the round.

Stuard got a bogey on the 469-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stuard to even-par for the round.

After a 275 yard drive on the 549-yard par-5 fifth, Stuard chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Stuard to 1 under for the round.

On the 419-yard par-4 sixth hole, Stuard reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stuard to 2 under for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Stuard hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Stuard to 2 under for the round.

After a 264 yard drive on the 451-yard par-4 10th, Stuard chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Stuard to 1 under for the round.

On the 436-yard par-4 11th hole, Stuard reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stuard to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Stuard's 140 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stuard to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 588-yard par-5 15th hole, Stuard hit an approach shot from 115 yards to 7 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stuard to 4 under for the round.