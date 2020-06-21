Brian Harman hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the RBC Heritage, and finished the round bogey free. Harman finished his round tied for 13th at 13 under; Dylan Frittelli is in 1st at 16 under; Tyrrell Hatton, Ryan Palmer, Webb Simpson, and Abraham Ancer are tied for 2nd at 15 under; and Carlos Ortiz, Rory Sabbatini, Justin Thomas, Justin Rose, Viktor Hovland, Daniel Berger, and Joel Dahmen are tied for 6th at 14 under.

After a 294 yard drive on the 549-yard par-5 fifth, Brian Harman chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Brian Harman to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 419-yard par-4 sixth hole, Harman had a 136 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Harman to 2 under for the round.

Harman missed the green on his first shot on the 195-yard par-3 seventh but had a chip in from 11 yards for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Harman to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Harman's 130 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Harman to 4 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Harman hit his next to the right side of the fairway reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 15th. This moved Harman to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 472-yard par-4 18th hole, Harman had a 177 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Harman to 6 under for the round.