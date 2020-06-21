-
-
Branden Grace shoots 1-over 72 in round four of the RBC Heritage
-
June 21, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 21, 2020
-
Best Of
Winning moments from RBC Heritage
Take a look back at the winning moments from the RBC Heritage, including champions C.T. Pan, Wesley Bryan, Branden Grace, Jim Furyk and Matt Kuchar.
Branden Grace hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Grace finished his round tied for 61st at 7 under; Dylan Frittelli is in 1st at 17 under; Harris English, Tyrrell Hatton, Justin Thomas, Ryan Palmer, Bryson DeChambeau, Webb Simpson, and Abraham Ancer are tied for 2nd at 15 under; and Carlos Ortiz, Ian Poulter, Sergio Garcia, Chris Stroud, Alex Noren, Rory Sabbatini, Justin Rose, Brice Garnett, Michael Thompson, Matthew Fitzpatrick, J.T. Poston, Viktor Hovland, Daniel Berger, and Joel Dahmen are tied for 9th at 14 under.
On the 502-yard par-5 second hole, Grace reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Grace to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 419-yard par-4 sixth hole, Grace had a 134 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Grace to even for the round.
On the 430-yard par-4 12th, Grace had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Grace to 1 over for the round.
On the 373-yard par-4 13th hole, Grace reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Grace to even-par for the round.
On the 192-yard par-3 14th, Grace's tee shot went 182 yards to the left side of the fairway, his second shot went 17 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 4 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.