-
-
Bill Haas shoots 2-under 69 in round four of the RBC Heritage
-
June 21, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 21, 2020
Bill Haas hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Haas finished his round tied for 46th at 10 under; Dylan Frittelli is in 1st at 17 under; Harris English, Tyrrell Hatton, Bryson DeChambeau, Webb Simpson, Ryan Palmer, and Abraham Ancer are tied for 2nd at 15 under; and Carlos Ortiz, Ian Poulter, Rory Sabbatini, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Justin Thomas, Justin Rose, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Viktor Hovland, Daniel Berger, and Joel Dahmen are tied for 8th at 14 under.
After a 280 yard drive on the 549-yard par-5 fifth, Haas chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Haas to 1 under for the round.
On the 473-yard par-4 eighth, Haas had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Haas to even for the round.
After a 302 yard drive on the 332-yard par-4 ninth, Haas chipped his second shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Haas to 1 under for the round.
After a 315 yard drive on the 588-yard par-5 15th, Haas chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Haas to 3 under for the round.
At the 434-yard par-4 16th, Haas got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Haas to 2 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.