Bernhard Langer shoots 2-under 69 in round four of the RBC Heritage
June 21, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his final round at the RBC Heritage, Bernhard Langer hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament.
After a 259 yard drive on the 502-yard par-5 second, Langer chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Langer to 1 under for the round.
On the par-5 fifth, Langer's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Langer to 2 under for the round.
Langer got a bogey on the 451-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Langer to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 12th, Langer's 147 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Langer to 2 under for the round.
