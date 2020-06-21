-
Andrew Landry shoots Even-par 71 in round four of the RBC Heritage
June 21, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Andrew Landry makes birdie on No. 2 in Round 4 at RBC Heritage
In the final round of the 2020 RBC Heritage, Andrew Landry makes birdie on the par-5 2nd hole.
Andrew Landry hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at 12 under for the tournament. Landry finished his round tied for 34th at 12 under; Tyrrell Hatton is in 1st at 20 under; Abraham Ancer and Webb Simpson are tied for 2nd at 19 under; and Joaquin Niemann, Michael Thompson, and Brooks Koepka are tied for 4th at 18 under.
After a 265 yard drive on the 502-yard par-5 second, Landry chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Landry to 1 under for the round.
On the 469-yard par-4 third, Landry had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Landry to 1 over for the round.
After a 289 yard drive on the 549-yard par-5 fifth, Landry chipped his third shot to 0 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Landry to even for the round.
On the 473-yard par-4 eighth hole, Landry reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Landry to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 16th hole, Landry had a 113 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Landry to even-par for the round.
