  • Andrew Landry shoots Even-par 71 in round four of the RBC Heritage

  • In the final round of the 2020 RBC Heritage, Andrew Landry makes birdie on the par-5 2nd hole.
    Highlights

    Andrew Landry makes birdie on No. 2 in Round 4 at RBC Heritage

    In the final round of the 2020 RBC Heritage, Andrew Landry makes birdie on the par-5 2nd hole.