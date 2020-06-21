In his final round at the RBC Heritage, Alex Noren hit 10 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 14 under for the tournament. Noren finished his round tied for 23rd at 14 under; Tyrrell Hatton is in 1st at 20 under; Abraham Ancer and Webb Simpson are tied for 2nd at 19 under; and Joaquin Niemann, Michael Thompson, and Brooks Koepka are tied for 4th at 18 under.

On the par-4 first, Noren's 142 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Noren to 1 under for the round.

On the 549-yard par-5 fifth hole, Noren reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Noren to 2 under for the round.

On the 473-yard par-4 eighth hole, Noren reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Noren to 3 under for the round.

After a 302 yard drive on the 332-yard par-4 ninth, Noren chipped his second shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Noren to 4 under for the round.

Noren got a bogey on the 436-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Noren to 3 under for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 14th, Noren's tee shot went 175 yards to the left rough, tee shot was a drop, and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Noren hit his next to the left side of the fairway reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 15th. This moved Noren to 3 under for the round.

After a 283 yard drive on the 472-yard par-4 18th, Noren chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Noren to 2 under for the round.