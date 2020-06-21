In his final round at the RBC Heritage, Adam Hadwin hit 12 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Hadwin finished his round tied for 43rd at 11 under; Tyrrell Hatton, Dylan Frittelli, and Justin Thomas are tied for 1st at 17 under; Ryan Palmer, Webb Simpson, Alex Noren, Daniel Berger, and Brooks Koepka are tied for 4th at 16 under; and Harris English, Joaquin Niemann, Chris Stroud, Abraham Ancer, Lucas Glover, Bryson DeChambeau, Justin Rose, Michael Thompson, and J.T. Poston are tied for 9th at 15 under.

Hadwin got a bogey on the 410-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hadwin to 1 over for the round.

On the 502-yard par-5 second hole, Hadwin reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-inch putt for birdie. This moved Hadwin to even-par for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Hadwin's tee shot went 171 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a 289 yard drive on the 549-yard par-5 fifth, Hadwin chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hadwin to even for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Hadwin's 158 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hadwin to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 332-yard par-4 ninth hole, Hadwin had a 106 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hadwin to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 436-yard par-4 11th hole, Hadwin chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Hadwin to 3 under for the round.

At the 192-yard par-3 14th, Hadwin hit a tee shot 169 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hadwin to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Hadwin's 100 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hadwin to 3 under for the round.