  • Abraham Ancer delivers a bogey-free 6-under 65 in the fourth at the RBC Heritage

  • In the final round of the 2020 RBC Heritage, Abraham Ancer lands his 186-yard tee shot 10 feet from the cup at the par-3 17th hole. He would make the putt for birdie to get to 21-under and pull within one stroke of leader Webb Simpson.
