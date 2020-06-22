-
Abraham Ancer delivers a bogey-free 6-under 65 in the fourth at the RBC Heritage
June 21, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Abraham Ancer birdies No. 17 to pull within one stroke at RBC Heritage
In the final round of the 2020 RBC Heritage, Abraham Ancer lands his 186-yard tee shot 10 feet from the cup at the par-3 17th hole. He would make the putt for birdie to get to 21-under and pull within one stroke of leader Webb Simpson.
In his final round at the RBC Heritage, Abraham Ancer hit 11 of 14 fairways and 18 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Ancer finished his day in 2nd at 21 under; Webb Simpson is in 1st at 22 under; and Tyrrell Hatton and Daniel Berger are tied for 3rd at 20 under.
At the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Abraham Ancer hit a tee shot 186 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Abraham Ancer to 1 under for the round.
On the 549-yard par-5 fifth, Ancer had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Ancer to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Ancer's 157 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Ancer to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 332-yard par-4 ninth hole, Ancer had a 102 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ancer to 4 under for the round.
On the 588-yard par-5 15th hole, Ancer reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ancer to 5 under for the round.
