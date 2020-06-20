-
Xander Schauffele shoots 4-over 75 in round three of the RBC Heritage
June 20, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the RBC Heritage, Xander Schauffele hit 7 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Schauffele finished his round in 75th at even par; Webb Simpson is in 1st at 12 under; Corey Conners and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Joaquin Niemann, Matthew Fitzpatrick, and Ryan Palmer are tied for 4th at 10 under.
After hitting his tee shot into the water, Schauffele hit his next to the primary rough and reached the green on his fifth shot, rolling a one-putt double bogey on the 473-yard par-4 eighth. This moved Schauffele to 3 over for the round.
On the par-4 11th, Schauffele's 78 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Schauffele to 4 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 16th hole, Schauffele had a 105 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Schauffele to 3 over for the round.
On the 174-yard par-3 17th, Schauffele hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Schauffele at 4 over for the round.
