In his third round at the RBC Heritage, Wyndham Clark hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Clark finished his day tied for 36th at 9 under; Tyrrell Hatton, Abraham Ancer, Ryan Palmer, and Webb Simpson are tied for 1st at 15 under; Carlos Ortiz, Daniel Berger, and Joel Dahmen are tied for 5th at 14 under; and Erik van Rooyen, Joaquin Niemann, Ian Poulter, Sergio Garcia, Michael Thompson, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Corey Conners, and Chris Stroud are tied for 8th at 13 under.

After a 292 yard drive on the 549-yard par-5 fifth, Clark chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Clark to 2 under for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Clark's tee shot went 195 yards to the left rough and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After a 320 yard drive on the 332-yard par-4 ninth, Clark chipped his second shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Clark to 2 under for the round.

Clark got a bogey on the 373-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Clark to 1 under for the round.

Clark tee shot went 198 yards to the left rough and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Clark to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Clark's 101 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Clark to 1 under for the round.

At the 174-yard par-3 17th, Clark hit a tee shot 161 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Clark to 2 under for the round.

After a 290 yard drive on the 472-yard par-4 18th, Clark chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Clark to 1 under for the round.