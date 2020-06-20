-
Wesley Bryan shoots 2-over 73 in round three of the RBC Heritage
June 20, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Preparing For Success
Players discuss Harbour Town Golf Links
Prior to the 2020 RBC Heritage, players talk about the unique challenges at Harbour Town and how they plan to navigate the course.
In his third round at the RBC Heritage, Wesley Bryan hit 7 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Bryan finished his round tied for 72nd at 3 under; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 13 under; Webb Simpson is in 2nd at 12 under; and Tyrrell Hatton, Carlos Ortiz, Corey Conners, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 3rd at 11 under.
Bryan got a bogey on the 469-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Bryan to 1 over for the round.
On the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Bryan's his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Bryan's 102 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bryan to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 373-yard par-4 13th hole, Bryan had a 131 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bryan to 1 over for the round.
After a 324 yard drive on the 588-yard par-5 15th, Bryan chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Bryan to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 472-yard par-4 18th hole, Bryan chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Bryan to 2 over for the round.
