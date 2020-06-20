In his third round at the RBC Heritage, Wesley Bryan hit 7 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Bryan finished his round tied for 72nd at 3 under; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 13 under; Webb Simpson is in 2nd at 12 under; and Tyrrell Hatton, Carlos Ortiz, Corey Conners, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

Bryan got a bogey on the 469-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Bryan to 1 over for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Bryan's his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Bryan's 102 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bryan to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 373-yard par-4 13th hole, Bryan had a 131 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bryan to 1 over for the round.

After a 324 yard drive on the 588-yard par-5 15th, Bryan chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Bryan to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 472-yard par-4 18th hole, Bryan chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Bryan to 2 over for the round.