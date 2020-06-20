-
Webb Simpson shoots 3-under 68 in round three of the RBC Heritage
June 20, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Webb Simpson makes birdie on No. 15 in Round 3 at RBC Heritage
In the third round of the 2020 RBC Heritage, Webb Simpson makes birdie on the par-5 15th hole.
In his third round at the RBC Heritage, Webb Simpson hit 11 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 15 under for the tournament. Simpson finished his day tied for 1st at 15 under with Tyrrell Hatton, Abraham Ancer, and Ryan Palmer; Carlos Ortiz, Daniel Berger, and Joel Dahmen are tied for 5th at 14 under; and Erik van Rooyen, Joaquin Niemann, Ian Poulter, Sergio Garcia, Michael Thompson, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Corey Conners, and Chris Stroud are tied for 8th at 13 under.
On the 502-yard par-5 second hole, Simpson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Simpson to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Simpson's 148 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Simpson to 2 under for the round.
Simpson his approach went 39 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Simpson to 1 under for the round.
On the 332-yard par-4 ninth hole, Simpson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Simpson to 2 under for the round.
On the 588-yard par-5 15th, Simpson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Simpson to 3 under for the round.
