Viktor Hovland posts bogey-free 3-under 68 l in the third round of the RBC Heritage
June 20, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Viktor Hovland hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the RBC Heritage, and finished the round bogey free.
At the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Viktor Hovland hit a tee shot 197 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Viktor Hovland to 1 under for the round.
On the 549-yard par-5 fifth hole, Hovland reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hovland to 2 under for the round.
On the 436-yard par-4 11th hole, Hovland reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hovland to 3 under for the round.
