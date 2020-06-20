-
Vaughn Taylor shoots 1-under 70 in round three of the RBC Heritage
June 20, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the RBC Heritage, Vaughn Taylor hit 12 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Taylor finished his round tied for 57th at 7 under; Carlos Ortiz, Tyrrell Hatton, Corey Conners, Daniel Berger, and Joel Dahmen are tied for 1st at 14 under; Joaquin Niemann, Webb Simpson, and Chris Stroud are tied for 6th at 13 under; and Sergio Garcia, Abraham Ancer, Alex Noren, Andrew Landry, Matthew Fitzpatrick, and Brice Garnett are tied for 9th at 12 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 549-yard par-5 fifth hole, Taylor hit an approach shot from 267 yards to 13 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to 1 under for the round.
Taylor stuck his tee shot right next to the pin, setting himself up for a sub 1-foot birdie on the 195-yard par-3 seventh. This moved Taylor to 2 under for the round.
Taylor got a double bogey on the 473-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Taylor to even-par for the round.
At the 430-yard par-4 12th, Taylor reached the green in 2 and rolled a 34-foot putt for birdie. This put Taylor at 1 under for the round.
On the 373-yard par-4 13th, Taylor had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Taylor to even for the round.
At the 174-yard par-3 17th, Taylor hit a tee shot 163 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Taylor to 1 under for the round.
