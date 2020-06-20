In his third round at the RBC Heritage, Tyrrell Hatton hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Hatton finished his round in 1st at 15 under; Carlos Ortiz, Daniel Berger, and Joel Dahmen are tied for 2nd at 14 under; and Joaquin Niemann, Chris Stroud, Alex Noren, Corey Conners, and Webb Simpson are tied for 5th at 13 under.

At the 410-yard par-4 first, Tyrrell Hatton reached the green in 2 and rolled a 41-foot putt for birdie. This put Tyrrell Hatton at 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Hatton hit his next to the left side of the fairway reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 second. This moved Hatton to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 549-yard par-5 fifth hole, Hatton hit an approach shot from 105 yards to 12 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hatton to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Hatton's 123 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hatton to 5 under for the round.

At the 192-yard par-3 14th, Hatton hit a tee shot 184 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hatton to 6 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 16th hole, Hatton had a 101 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hatton to 7 under for the round.

On the 472-yard par-4 18th hole, Hatton reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hatton to 8 under for the round.