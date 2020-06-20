-
Tyler Duncan shoots 3-under 68 in round three of the RBC Heritage
June 20, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 20, 2020
Tyler Duncan hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Duncan finished his day tied for 22nd at 11 under; Tyrrell Hatton, Abraham Ancer, Ryan Palmer, and Webb Simpson are tied for 1st at 15 under; Carlos Ortiz, Daniel Berger, and Joel Dahmen are tied for 5th at 14 under; and Erik van Rooyen, Joaquin Niemann, Ian Poulter, Sergio Garcia, Michael Thompson, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Corey Conners, and Chris Stroud are tied for 8th at 13 under.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Duncan hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 469-yard par-4 third. This moved Duncan to 1 over for the round.
On the 549-yard par-5 fifth hole, Duncan reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Duncan to even for the round.
At the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Duncan hit a tee shot 207 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Duncan to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 12th hole, Duncan had a 142 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Duncan to 2 under for the round.
At the 434-yard par-4 16th, Duncan reached the green in 2 and rolled a 32-foot putt for birdie. This put Duncan at 3 under for the round.
