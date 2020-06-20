-
Troy Merritt shoots 1-over 72 in round three of the RBC Heritage
June 20, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the RBC Heritage, Troy Merritt hit 3 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Merritt finished his round in 73rd at 3 under; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 13 under; Webb Simpson is in 2nd at 12 under; and Carlos Ortiz, Bryson DeChambeau, and Corey Conners are tied for 3rd at 11 under.
After a 283 yard drive on the 502-yard par-5 second, Merritt chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Merritt to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 10th, Merritt's 162 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Merritt to 2 under for the round.
Merritt got a bogey on the 373-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Merritt to even-par for the round.
At the 434-yard par-4 16th, Merritt got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Merritt to 1 over for the round.
