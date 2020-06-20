-
Tony Finau shoots 3-under 68 in round three of the RBC Heritage
June 20, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Tony Finau makes birdie on No. 2 in Round 3 at RBC Heritage
In the third round of the 2020 RBC Heritage, Tony Finau makes a 2-foot birdie putt on the par-5 2nd hole.
Tony Finau hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Finau finished his day tied for 22nd at 11 under; Tyrrell Hatton, Abraham Ancer, Ryan Palmer, and Webb Simpson are tied for 1st at 15 under; Carlos Ortiz, Daniel Berger, and Joel Dahmen are tied for 5th at 14 under; and Erik van Rooyen, Joaquin Niemann, Ian Poulter, Sergio Garcia, Michael Thompson, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Corey Conners, and Chris Stroud are tied for 8th at 13 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 410-yard par-4 first hole, Finau had a 142 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Finau to 1 under for the round.
On the 502-yard par-5 second hole, Finau reached the green in 3 and sunk a 29-inch putt for birdie. This moved Finau to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Finau's 157 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Finau to 3 under for the round.
On the 436-yard par-4 11th, Finau had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Finau to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 373-yard par-4 13th hole, Finau chipped in his second, carding a eagle for the hole. This moved Finau to 4 under for the round.
