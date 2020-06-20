Stewart Cink hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Cink finished his round tied for 66th at 5 under; Carlos Ortiz and Joel Dahmen are tied for 1st at 14 under; Joaquin Niemann, Tyrrell Hatton, Daniel Berger, Chris Stroud, Corey Conners, and Webb Simpson are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Matthew Fitzpatrick, Brice Garnett, Abraham Ancer, and Andrew Landry are tied for 9th at 12 under.

After a 296 yard drive on the 502-yard par-5 second, Cink chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Cink to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Cink hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 469-yard par-4 third. This moved Cink to even for the round.

At the 473-yard par-4 eighth, Cink got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Cink to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 436-yard par-4 11th hole, Cink had a 134 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cink to even-par for the round.

At the 430-yard par-4 12th, Cink got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Cink to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his third shot into the native area, Cink hit his next shot to the green and two putted for a bogey on par-5 15th. This moved Cink to 2 over for the round.

At the 174-yard par-3 17th, Cink hit a tee shot 161 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cink to 1 over for the round.