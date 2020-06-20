  • Sergio Garcia shoots 6-under 65 in round three of the RBC Heritage

  • In the third round of the 2020 RBC Heritage, Sergio Garcia makes birdie on the par-4 18th hole.
    Highlights

    Sergio Garcia makes birdie on No. 18 in Round 3 at RBC Heritage

    In the third round of the 2020 RBC Heritage, Sergio Garcia makes birdie on the par-4 18th hole.