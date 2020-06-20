Sergio Garcia hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at 13 under for the tournament. Garcia finished his round tied for 5th at 13 under with Erik van Rooyen, Joaquin Niemann, Chris Stroud, Abraham Ancer, Corey Conners, and Webb Simpson; Tyrrell Hatton is in 1st at 15 under; and Carlos Ortiz, Daniel Berger, and Joel Dahmen are tied for 2nd at 14 under.

On the 502-yard par-5 second hole, Garcia reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Garcia to 1 under for the round.

On the 549-yard par-5 fifth, Garcia had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Garcia to 2 under for the round.

On the 332-yard par-4 ninth hole, Garcia reached the green in 2 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Garcia to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 451-yard par-4 10th hole, Garcia had a 160 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Garcia to 4 under for the round.

On the 430-yard par-4 12th, Garcia had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Garcia to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Garcia's 128 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Garcia to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 588-yard par-5 15th hole, Garcia hit an approach shot from 262 yards to 13 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Garcia to 5 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Garcia hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 16th. This moved Garcia to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 472-yard par-4 18th hole, Garcia had a 174 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Garcia to 6 under for the round.