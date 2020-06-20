Sepp Straka hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the RBC Heritage, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Straka finished his round tied for 33rd at 8 under; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 13 under; Webb Simpson is in 2nd at 12 under; and Carlos Ortiz, Corey Conners, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Sepp Straka hit his next to the left side of the fairway reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 second. This moved Sepp Straka to 1 under for the round.

On the 549-yard par-5 fifth, Straka had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Straka to 2 under for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Straka's tee shot went 173 yards to the left rough and his chip went 27 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 373-yard par-4 13th hole, Straka had a 116 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Straka to 2 under for the round.

After a 315 yard drive on the 588-yard par-5 15th, Straka chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Straka to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Straka's 158 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Straka to 4 under for the round.