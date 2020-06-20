-
Sebastián Muñoz shoots 2-under 69 in round three of the RBC Heritage
June 20, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Sebastián Muñoz makes birdie on No. 2 in Round 3 at RBC Heritage
In the third round of the 2020 RBC Heritage, Sebastián Muñoz makes a 1-foot birdie putt on the par-5 2nd hole.
In his third round at the RBC Heritage, Sebastián Muñoz hit 8 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Muñoz finished his day tied for 28th at 10 under; Tyrrell Hatton, Abraham Ancer, Ryan Palmer, and Webb Simpson are tied for 1st at 15 under; Carlos Ortiz, Daniel Berger, and Joel Dahmen are tied for 5th at 14 under; and Erik van Rooyen, Joaquin Niemann, Ian Poulter, Sergio Garcia, Michael Thompson, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Corey Conners, and Chris Stroud are tied for 8th at 13 under.
After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 second, Muñoz hit his 185 yard approach to 7 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Muñoz to 1 under for the round.
At the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Muñoz hit a tee shot 203 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Muñoz to 2 under for the round.
On the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Muñoz's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 588-yard par-5 15th hole, Muñoz hit an approach shot from 101 yards to 7 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Muñoz to 3 under for the round.
On the 174-yard par-3 17th, Muñoz's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.
