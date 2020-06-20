Scott Stallings hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the RBC Heritage, and finished the round bogey free. Stallings finished his round tied for 5th at 10 under with Ryan Palmer, Matthew Fitzpatrick, and Doc Redman; Joaquin Niemann and Webb Simpson are tied for 1st at 12 under; and Bryson DeChambeau and Corey Conners are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

After a 284 yard drive on the 502-yard par-5 second, Scott Stallings chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Scott Stallings to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 332-yard par-4 ninth hole, Stallings had a 101 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stallings to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Stallings's 124 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stallings to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 373-yard par-4 13th hole, Stallings had a 143 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stallings to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Stallings's 139 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stallings to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 472-yard par-4 18th hole, Stallings had a 196 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stallings to 6 under for the round.