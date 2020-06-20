-
Sam Ryder shoots 3-under 68 in round three of the RBC Heritage
June 20, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Sam Ryder birdies No. 2 in Round 3 at RBC Heritage
In the third round of the 2020 RBC Heritage, Sam Ryder makes a 1-foot birdie putt on the par-5 2nd hole.
Sam Ryder hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Ryder finished his day tied for 22nd at 11 under; Tyrrell Hatton, Abraham Ancer, Ryan Palmer, and Webb Simpson are tied for 1st at 15 under; Carlos Ortiz, Daniel Berger, and Joel Dahmen are tied for 5th at 14 under; and Erik van Rooyen, Joaquin Niemann, Ian Poulter, Sergio Garcia, Michael Thompson, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Corey Conners, and Chris Stroud are tied for 8th at 13 under.
On the 502-yard par-5 second, Ryder had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Ryder to 1 under for the round.
At the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Ryder hit a tee shot 202 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ryder to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 12th hole, Ryder had a 155 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ryder to 3 under for the round.
Ryder missed the green on his first shot on the 192-yard par-3 14th but had a chip in from 7 yards for birdie. This moved Ryder to 4 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 472-yard par-4 18th hole, Ryder chipped in his fifth, carding a bogey for the hole. This moved Ryder to 3 under for the round.
