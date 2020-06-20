Ryan Palmer hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at 15 under for the tournament. Palmer finished his day tied for 1st at 15 under with Tyrrell Hatton, Abraham Ancer, and Webb Simpson; Carlos Ortiz, Daniel Berger, and Joel Dahmen are tied for 5th at 14 under; and Erik van Rooyen, Joaquin Niemann, Ian Poulter, Sergio Garcia, Michael Thompson, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Corey Conners, and Chris Stroud are tied for 8th at 13 under.

On the 502-yard par-5 second, Palmer had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Palmer to 1 under for the round.

On the 469-yard par-4 third, Palmer had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Palmer to even for the round.

After a 283 yard drive on the 549-yard par-5 fifth, Palmer chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Palmer to 1 under for the round.

On the 332-yard par-4 ninth Palmer hit his tee shot 316 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Palmer to 2 under for the round.

On the 451-yard par-4 10th hole, Palmer reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Palmer to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 12th hole, Palmer had a 137 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Palmer to 4 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Palmer hit his next to the left side of the fairway reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 15th. This moved Palmer to 5 under for the round.