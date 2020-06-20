-
Ryan Armour shoots Even-par 71 in round three of the RBC Heritage
June 20, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Ryan Armour hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Armour finished his round tied for 66th at 5 under; Joaquin Niemann and Chris Stroud are tied for 1st at 13 under; Webb Simpson is in 3rd at 12 under; and Tyrrell Hatton, Erik van Rooyen, Carlos Ortiz, Bryson DeChambeau, Corey Conners, and Daniel Berger are tied for 4th at 11 under.
On the 549-yard par-5 fifth, Armour had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Armour to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 451-yard par-4 10th hole, Armour chipped in his fourth from 6 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Armour at 2 under for the round.
On the 436-yard par-4 11th, Armour had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Armour to 1 under for the round.
On the 174-yard par-3 17th, Armour's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
