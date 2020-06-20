In his third round at the RBC Heritage, Rory Sabbatini hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Sabbatini finished his round tied for 44th at 8 under; Joaquin Niemann and Chris Stroud are tied for 1st at 13 under; Tyrrell Hatton, Webb Simpson, Daniel Berger, and Joel Dahmen are tied for 3rd at 12 under; and Sebastián Muñoz, Carlos Ortiz, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Bryson DeChambeau, Matt Wallace, Corey Conners, and Alex Noren are tied for 7th at 11 under.

On the par-4 first, Sabbatini's 136 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sabbatini to 1 under for the round.

After a 289 yard drive on the 502-yard par-5 second, Sabbatini chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Sabbatini to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the native area on the 419-yard par-4 sixth hole, Sabbatini had a 118 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Sabbatini to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 473-yard par-4 eighth hole, Sabbatini chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Sabbatini to 3 under for the round.

On the 332-yard par-4 ninth hole, Sabbatini reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sabbatini to 4 under for the round.

Sabbatini got a bogey on the 373-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sabbatini to 3 under for the round.