In his third round at the RBC Heritage, Rory McIlroy hit 11 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. McIlroy finished his round tied for 8th at 10 under; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 13 under; Webb Simpson is in 2nd at 12 under; and Carlos Ortiz, Tyrrell Hatton, Corey Conners, Chris Stroud, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

On the 502-yard par-5 second, McIlroy had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved McIlroy to 1 under for the round.

After a 291 yard drive on the 549-yard par-5 fifth, McIlroy chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved McIlroy to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, McIlroy's 115 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McIlroy to 3 under for the round.

On the 436-yard par-4 11th hole, McIlroy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved McIlroy to 4 under for the round.

McIlroy got a bogey on the 373-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McIlroy to 3 under for the round.

After a 314 yard drive on the 588-yard par-5 15th, McIlroy chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved McIlroy to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 472-yard par-4 18th hole, McIlroy had a 172 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McIlroy to 5 under for the round.