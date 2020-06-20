-
Peter Malnati shoots 2-under 69 in round three of the RBC Heritage
June 20, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the RBC Heritage, Peter Malnati hit 7 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Malnati finished his round tied for 61st at 6 under; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 13 under; Webb Simpson is in 2nd at 12 under; and Carlos Ortiz, Bryson DeChambeau, and Corey Conners are tied for 3rd at 11 under.
Malnati got a bogey on the 469-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Malnati to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Malnati's 130 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Malnati to 1 under for the round.
On the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Malnati's tee shot went 185 yards to the left rough and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
On the 430-yard par-4 12th, Malnati had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Malnati to 1 over for the round.
On the 373-yard par-4 13th hole, Malnati reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Malnati to even for the round.
At the 174-yard par-3 17th, Malnati hit a tee shot 157 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Malnati to 2 under for the round.
