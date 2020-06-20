In his third round at the RBC Heritage, Michael Thompson hit 11 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 13 under for the tournament. Thompson finished his day tied for 8th at 13 under with Erik van Rooyen, Joaquin Niemann, Ian Poulter, Sergio Garcia, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Corey Conners, and Chris Stroud; Tyrrell Hatton, Abraham Ancer, Ryan Palmer, and Webb Simpson are tied for 1st at 15 under; and Carlos Ortiz, Daniel Berger, and Joel Dahmen are tied for 5th at 14 under.

After a 235 yard drive on the 410-yard par-4 first, Thompson chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Thompson to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 third, Thompson's 184 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Thompson to 1 under for the round.

On the 549-yard par-5 fifth, Thompson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Thompson to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 473-yard par-4 eighth hole, Thompson chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Thompson to 3 under for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 14th, Thompson hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Thompson to 3 under for the round.

At the 174-yard par-3 17th, Thompson hit a tee shot 164 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thompson to 4 under for the round.

On the 472-yard par-4 18th hole, Thompson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thompson to 5 under for the round.