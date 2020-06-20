-
Max Homa shoots 2-under 69 in round three of the RBC Heritage
June 20, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Max Homa makes birdie on No. 17 in Round 3 at RBC Heritage
In the third round of the 2020 RBC Heritage, Max Homa makes birdie on the par-3 17th hole.
Max Homa hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at 8 under for the tournament.
At the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Homa hit a tee shot 205 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Homa to 1 under for the round.
On the 373-yard par-4 13th, Homa had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Homa to even for the round.
On the 588-yard par-5 15th, Homa had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Homa to 1 under for the round.
At the 174-yard par-3 17th, Homa hit a tee shot 162 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Homa to 2 under for the round.
