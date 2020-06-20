  • Max Homa shoots 2-under 69 in round three of the RBC Heritage

  • In the third round of the 2020 RBC Heritage, Max Homa makes birdie on the par-3 17th hole.
    Highlights

    Max Homa makes birdie on No. 17 in Round 3 at RBC Heritage

    In the third round of the 2020 RBC Heritage, Max Homa makes birdie on the par-3 17th hole.