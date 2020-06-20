Maverick McNealy hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. McNealy finished his round tied for 14th at 9 under; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 13 under; Webb Simpson is in 2nd at 12 under; and Tyrrell Hatton, Carlos Ortiz, Corey Conners, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

On the par-5 second, McNealy's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved McNealy to 2 under for the round.

McNealy missed the green on his first shot on the 200-yard par-3 fourth but had a chip in from 11 yards for birdie. This moved McNealy to 3 under for the round.

After a 280 yard drive on the 549-yard par-5 fifth, McNealy chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved McNealy to 4 under for the round.

On the 430-yard par-4 12th hole, McNealy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved McNealy to 5 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, McNealy hit his next to the right side of the fairway reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 15th. This moved McNealy to 6 under for the round.

On the 472-yard par-4 18th, McNealy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McNealy to 5 under for the round.