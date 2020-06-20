Matthew NeSmith hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. NeSmith finished his day tied for 56th at 7 under; Tyrrell Hatton, Abraham Ancer, Ryan Palmer, and Webb Simpson are tied for 1st at 15 under; Carlos Ortiz, Daniel Berger, and Joel Dahmen are tied for 5th at 14 under; and Erik van Rooyen, Joaquin Niemann, Ian Poulter, Sergio Garcia, Michael Thompson, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Corey Conners, and Chris Stroud are tied for 8th at 13 under.

After a 298 yard drive on the 549-yard par-5 fifth, NeSmith chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved NeSmith to 1 under for the round.

On the 473-yard par-4 eighth, NeSmith had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving NeSmith to even for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 436-yard par-4 11th hole, NeSmith had a 143 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved NeSmith to 1 over for the round.

NeSmith got a double bogey on the 430-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving NeSmith to 3 over for the round.

At the 373-yard par-4 13th, NeSmith got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved NeSmith to 4 over for the round.

On the 588-yard par-5 15th hole, NeSmith reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved NeSmith to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 16th hole, NeSmith chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved NeSmith to 2 over for the round.