In his third round at the RBC Heritage, Matthew Fitzpatrick hit 14 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Fitzpatrick finished his day tied for 8th at 13 under with Erik van Rooyen, Joaquin Niemann, Ian Poulter, Sergio Garcia, Michael Thompson, Corey Conners, and Chris Stroud; Tyrrell Hatton, Abraham Ancer, Ryan Palmer, and Webb Simpson are tied for 1st at 15 under; and Carlos Ortiz, Daniel Berger, and Joel Dahmen are tied for 5th at 14 under.

On the par-4 first, Matthew Fitzpatrick's 133 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Matthew Fitzpatrick to 1 under for the round.

On the 502-yard par-5 second hole, Fitzpatrick reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fitzpatrick to 2 under for the round.

Fitzpatrick got a bogey on the 469-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Fitzpatrick to 1 under for the round.

After a 276 yard drive on the 549-yard par-5 fifth, Fitzpatrick chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Fitzpatrick to 2 under for the round.

On the 419-yard par-4 sixth hole, Fitzpatrick reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fitzpatrick to 3 under for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Fitzpatrick's tee shot went 194 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

On the 436-yard par-4 11th, Fitzpatrick had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Fitzpatrick to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 373-yard par-4 13th hole, Fitzpatrick had a 120 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Fitzpatrick to 2 under for the round.

After a 296 yard drive on the 588-yard par-5 15th, Fitzpatrick chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Fitzpatrick to 3 under for the round.