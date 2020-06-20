-
Matt Wallace posts bogey-free 5-under 66 l in the third round of the RBC Heritage
June 20, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 20, 2020
Matt Wallace hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the RBC Heritage, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Wallace finished his round tied for 9th at 11 under; Carlos Ortiz is in 1st at 14 under; Joaquin Niemann, Chris Stroud, Corey Conners, Webb Simpson, and Joel Dahmen are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Tyrrell Hatton and Daniel Berger are tied for 7th at 12 under.
After a 282 yard drive on the 502-yard par-5 second, Matt Wallace chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Matt Wallace to 1 under for the round.
After a 304 yard drive on the 549-yard par-5 fifth, Wallace chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Wallace to 2 under for the round.
After a 297 yard drive on the 332-yard par-4 ninth, Wallace chipped his second shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Wallace to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 12th hole, Wallace had a 154 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wallace to 4 under for the round.
After a 298 yard drive on the 588-yard par-5 15th, Wallace chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Wallace to 5 under for the round.
