Matt Kuchar shoots 4-under 67 in round three of the RBC Heritage
June 20, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the RBC Heritage, Matt Kuchar hit 14 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 10 under for the tournament.
At the 502-yard par-5 second, Kuchar got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 6 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Kuchar to even-par for the round.
Kuchar got a bogey on the 469-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kuchar to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 13th, Kuchar's 115 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kuchar to 2 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into native area, Kuchar hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 15th. This moved Kuchar to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 16th hole, Kuchar had a 128 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kuchar to 4 under for the round.
