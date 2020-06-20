-
Matt Jones putts well in round three of the RBC Heritage
June 20, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Matt Jones hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the RBC Heritage, and finished the round bogey free. Jones finished his round tied for 12th at 9 under; Joaquin Niemann and Webb Simpson are tied for 1st at 12 under; Corey Conners and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 3rd at 11 under; and Carlos Ortiz, Scott Stallings, Matthew Fitzpatrick, J.T. Poston, Ryan Palmer, Doc Redman, and Chris Stroud are tied for 5th at 10 under.
On the 502-yard par-5 second, Matt Jones had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Matt Jones to 1 under for the round.
On the 549-yard par-5 fifth, Jones had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Jones to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 451-yard par-4 10th hole, Jones had a 151 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Jones to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 11th, Jones's 130 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Jones to 4 under for the round.
