-
-
Mark Hubbard putts well in round three of the RBC Heritage
-
June 20, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 20, 2020
-
The Takeaway
Spieth’s streak, Poulter’s playless layoff, Fowler’s incredible hook
In The Takeaway, Teryn Gregson recaps round 1 of the RBC Heritage, where Jordan Spieth made a career-best six-straight birdies, co-leader Ian Poulter revealed how little he played during quarantine & Rickie Fowler’s impressive hook around the trees.
Mark Hubbard hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the RBC Heritage, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hubbard finished his round tied for 31st at 9 under; Carlos Ortiz is in 1st at 14 under; Joaquin Niemann, Chris Stroud, Corey Conners, Webb Simpson, and Joel Dahmen are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Tyrrell Hatton and Daniel Berger are tied for 7th at 12 under.
After a drive to the fairway bunker on the 549-yard par-5 fifth hole, Mark Hubbard hit an approach shot from 107 yards to 9 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Mark Hubbard to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 332-yard par-4 ninth hole, Hubbard had a 101 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hubbard to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 10th, Hubbard's 160 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hubbard to 3 under for the round.
On the 373-yard par-4 13th, Hubbard had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hubbard to 2 under for the round.
On the par-5 15th, Hubbard's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hubbard to 3 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.