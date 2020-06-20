Mackenzie Hughes hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Hughes finished his day tied for 28th at 10 under; Tyrrell Hatton, Abraham Ancer, Ryan Palmer, and Webb Simpson are tied for 1st at 15 under; Carlos Ortiz, Daniel Berger, and Joel Dahmen are tied for 5th at 14 under; and Erik van Rooyen, Joaquin Niemann, Ian Poulter, Sergio Garcia, Michael Thompson, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Corey Conners, and Chris Stroud are tied for 8th at 13 under.

On the 502-yard par-5 second hole, Hughes reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hughes to 1 under for the round.

Hughes hit his tee shot 292 yards to the native area on the 469-yard par-4 third. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two-putting for a bogey. This moved Hughes to even for the round.

On the 549-yard par-5 fifth hole, Hughes reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hughes to 1 under for the round.

On the 332-yard par-4 ninth, Hughes had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hughes to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 436-yard par-4 11th hole, Hughes had a 169 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hughes to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Hughes's 102 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hughes to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Hughes hit his next to the left rough. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 15th. This moved Hughes to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 16th hole, Hughes had a 133 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hughes to 2 under for the round.