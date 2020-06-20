In his third round at the RBC Heritage, Lucas Glover hit 11 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Glover finished his round tied for 16th at 10 under; Joaquin Niemann and Chris Stroud are tied for 1st at 13 under; Tyrrell Hatton, Carlos Ortiz, Corey Conners, Webb Simpson, Daniel Berger, and Joel Dahmen are tied for 3rd at 12 under; and Sebastián Muñoz, Sergio Garcia, Matt Wallace, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Tony Finau, Bryson DeChambeau, and Alex Noren are tied for 9th at 11 under.

On the 502-yard par-5 second hole, Glover reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-inch putt for birdie. This moved Glover to 1 under for the round.

On the 332-yard par-4 ninth hole, Glover reached the green in 2 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Glover to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Glover's 157 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Glover to 3 under for the round.

At the 436-yard par-4 11th, Glover got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Glover to 2 under for the round.

On the 430-yard par-4 12th hole, Glover reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Glover to 3 under for the round.

After a 288 yard drive on the 588-yard par-5 15th, Glover chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Glover to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 16th hole, Glover had a 134 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Glover to 5 under for the round.

On the 174-yard par-3 17th, Glover hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Glover to 5 under for the round.