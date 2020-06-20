-
Bogey-free 5-under 66 by Justin Thomas in the third round at the RBC Heritage
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 20, 2020
Highlights
Justin Thomas makes birdie on No. 18 in Round 3 at RBC Heritage
In the third round of the 2020 RBC Heritage, Justin Thomas makes birdie on the par-4 18th hole.
In his third round at the RBC Heritage, Justin Thomas hit 11 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Thomas finished his round tied for 13th at 9 under; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 13 under; Webb Simpson is in 2nd at 12 under; and Carlos Ortiz, Bryson DeChambeau, and Corey Conners are tied for 3rd at 11 under.
On the 502-yard par-5 second hole, Justin Thomas reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-inch putt for birdie. This moved Justin Thomas to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 third, Thomas's 177 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Thomas to 2 under for the round.
On the 332-yard par-4 ninth hole, Thomas reached the green in 2 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thomas to 4 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 16th hole, Thomas chipped in his fourth from 5 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Thomas at 4 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 472-yard par-4 18th hole, Thomas had a 176 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Thomas to 5 under for the round.
